Tips on protecting plants and property as North Texas homeowners prepare for freeze

NORTH TEXAS — In a couple of days, temperatures are expected to drastically drop. This weekend is a good time to get prepared.

Richardson homeowner Stephanie Brownell is now preparing her home for freezing temperatures while it's still pleasant outside.

"I don't like cold weather, so I've come out and I wrapped all my faucets and then put covers on them," she said.

She's also moved all her potted tropical plants inside.

"So for this freeze you're going to want to bring in anything that's tropical, tender vegetation such as house plants, and things like that," Fort Worth Botanic Garden Senior Director of Horticulture Keith Brock said. "Most of your annuals will be fine."

He said based on the forecast, water your plants now if you can.

"Water has insulating quality," he said. "It also makes sure that plants are not under stress because like water, you want your plants in good shape when we get these kinds of temperatures. I would start no later than tomorrow."

He said for the most part, outdoor plants don't need to be covered. However, if there's any concern based on the type of plant you have, you can always throw a frost cloth or an old sheet on it.

Brownell said her gardenias are vulnerable to the cold. She's making the preparations now, hoping they pay off in the coming days.