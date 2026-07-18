Minor shot during late-night party at short-term rental property in North Texas, police say

A late-night party at a short-term rental property ended with a minor facing a gunshot wound late Friday night, according to the Little Elm Police Department.

Officers said they responded to reports of gunshots and juveniles running through the neighborhood along White Oak Drive and White Pine Drive around 11:30 p.m. One minor, according to police, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and self-transported to a nearby hospital before police arrived.

Little Elm Police said the initial stages of the investigation have revealed that a short-term rental property was booked for a minor's birthday party, and that most of the attendees were students from Lewisville High School.

The investigation is ongoing, and Little Elm Police said the incident appears to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the public. The Frisco Police Department, Oak Point Police Department, and the Denton County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Little Elm Police reminded residents and visitors that town ordinances prohibit parties and events at short-term rental properties and that the town is reviewing possible enforcement actions against the owners of the property where the shooting unfolded.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the police.