North Texas parents save on back-to-school costs with second-hand shopping, tax-free weekend

NORTH TEXAS – With the cost of nearly everything on the rise, including back-to-school shopping, some North Texas moms are finding creative ways to save by combining tax-free weekends with secondhand shopping.

Courtney Hamit, a mother of three, has felt the impact of the current economic climate.

"The economy has changed a lot, and everything is more expensive for families," Hamit said.

She understands that back-to-school season comes with a long list of wants and needs, especially for growing children.

"Inflation has changed a lot, and little kids' clothes are expensive," she added.

To stretch her budget, Hamit, like many others, has turned to consignment stores, such as the Rhea Lana's pop-up in Frisco.

"In this economy, it's been rough. Every year things just get more and more expensive, especially shoes," said fellow mom Haley Burg.

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school spending is reaching new heights, with families spending an average of $874.68, about $250 of which goes toward clothing alone.

Jodie Wacasey, a grandmother, shared her perspective on the challenges facing families today.

"I feel like it's very difficult right now. I am a hairdresser, and I have a lot of clients struggling to send their kids to school in new clothes," Wacasey said.

Consignment shops offer a practical solution, with lower prices and the added benefit that those who donate items receive a percentage of the sale.

Stacey Black, who runs Rhea Lana's, sees the positive impact of these stores on families.

"Everything is just so expensive. They may not have the chance to dress their kids the way they want, but they can here," Black said.

With this weekend being tax-free, Black hopes it will further alleviate the financial burden for those looking to dress their kids this school year.

"Tax-free weekend is just another saving on top of the clothing, so everything will be cheaper because it's tax-free weekend," she said.

Rhea Lana's pop-up is inside the Shops at Willow Bend in Frisco. It officially opens to the public on Sunday and will remain open until Aug. 16.