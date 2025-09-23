North Texas parents respond to FDA warning on Tylenol and autism

Parents across North Texas are reacting to a new announcement from the Food and Drug Administration and the Trump administration that raises questions about acetaminophen — the main ingredient in Tylenol — and its possible connection to autism.

Garland mother Sarah Broome says her 14-year-old son Jace, diagnosed with autism at age 3, brings constant joy to her family. But she admits the FDA's latest warning hit close to home.

"I did take Tylenol when I was pregnant quite a bit. I had a lot of issues during pregnancy that required Tylenol," Broome said. "I think a lot of moms have guilt about—did they do something wrong? Did they cause this?"

Broome is already part of a class-action lawsuit against Tylenol. She says the new announcement validates her concerns.

"I think a lot of this could have been pushed under the rug. But I also think more testing has to be done on the drug itself," she said.

Trump urges caution on Tylenol

President Donald Trump, pointing to what he called a dramatic rise in autism diagnoses since 2000, said his administration wants doctors to minimize use of acetaminophen during pregnancy.

"Instead of attacking those who ask questions, everyone should be grateful for those who are trying to find answers to this complex situation," he said during a White House press conference.

The FDA said it will begin updating safety labels for acetaminophen and issue guidance to physicians, recommending the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration when medically necessary.

Autism groups push back on claims

But some organizations disagree. The Autism Society of Texas says the announcement is drawing attention to autism — but not in the way families need.

"We have seen erosion of service and support, and what we need is a call for support," said Executive Director Jacquie Benestante. "If we were going to get some attention on issues, those are the issues we would want to see improved."

Other advocacy groups say the announcement oversimplifies a complex condition and risks stigmatizing families. "The claim that Tylenol causes autism has been shown to be false by actual scientific research," said Dr. Sara Rodrigues, executive director of the Balanced Learning Center.

Large study finds no causal link

A 2024 study funded by the National Institutes of Health looked at more than 2 million children in Sweden and found no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.

Researchers compared siblings to control for genetic and environmental factors and concluded that previously reported associations were likely due to other underlying causes.

Mother says scrutiny brings hope

Broome agrees more research is needed but says she feels hopeful that federal health agencies are taking a closer look.

"It's very comforting to know that at least they're looking into it heavily. That is the biggest thing. I do believe that Tylenol could be linked to it for sure. I think only time will tell."