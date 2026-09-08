North Texas nonprofits help human trafficking survivors rebuild their lives

From 2019 to 2023, there were nearly 5,000 cases of human trafficking in Texas, according to The National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Close to 70% of those cases involved people, mostly women and children, being sold for sex. But local organizations are fighting this problem right here in North Texas.

North Texas nonprofits work to support survivors

Inside a shop that looks like any other, you'll find The Worthy Co., where you can find beautiful products all created with love.

"Every product in the store is hand-poured or hand-crafted. So we sell candles, and we have lots of beautiful jewelry, and it's all handmade," said Melissa Ice, the founder of both The Worthy Co and The Net, two North Texas non-profits.

Handmade by people like Nicky Ferguson. For her, it's more than a job.

Ferguson is a survivor.

Trafficking survivor turns pain into purpose

"One percent of trafficking victims are kidnapped and the other 99% are lured, groomed or persuaded by someone they know or trust. That's how it was for me," said Ferguson, "It started when I was really young. It started in the home where I lived."

It has affected the mother of three in many ways.

"My youngest is a product of trafficking.... Today, she is the sweetest, most beautiful thing I've ever seen. Just so full of life," said Ferguson.

How The Net helps survivors rebuild

After being trafficked for years, Ferguson finally got help sitting in a jail cell from an outreach worker from The Net, a non-profit in Fort Worth that helps disrupt sex trafficking in Fort Worth.

"We know trafficking is happening in our own backyard," said Ice. "We've served over 2,000 survivors and the vast majority, 99.9% of them were all born and raised in Fort Worth."

The Net supports survivors with everything from shelter to counseling to the resources they need to rebuild their lives, including a job. This is why they opened The Worthy Co. Everything sold in the store is made by survivors and goes toward supporting them.

"For us, we know that it costs $33 a day to support a survivor," said Ice, "And so we always tell people, when you light your candle, you're also lighting the way for other women who are trying to make their way home."

Women like Ferguson.

"Today, I would just say, just remember to smile. A lot of things that happened to you weren't your fault," Ferguson said.

You could add that she's worthy of this new life she's fought so hard for.

North Texas Giving Day is Thursday, Sept.17, for non-profits like these two working in our community.