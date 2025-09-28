North Texas nonprofit hosts 9th annual "Together We Ball" to help bridge gap between youth, community leaders, police

People hit the court for the 9th annual "Together We Ball" at Southern Methodist University Sunday. Pastors, North Texas law enforcement and kids will come together for a community-wide day of basketball.

Basketball fans are drilling some buckets for exhibition and competitive games at Moody Coliseum on the SMU campus, along with other community activities. The event is free and open to the public.

"That includes face painting for the children and for our community, our and balloon artist, and lots of resources and things, including Dallas Mavericks entertainment. We have a choir that's going to be singing the national anthem, our unity choir," Toska Medlock said.

Project Unity is putting on the event. Program manager, Medlock, said "Together We Ball" also features a $1,000 college scholarship and Dallas Mavericks ticket giveaways.

"We hope that this will allow people to see law enforcers in a different light so that you don't see them just when there's a crisis or when you need to call them for something, but that you see them in a life and have relationships and build relationships with law enforcement," Medlock said.

If you can't make it to Together We Ball, Project Unity has events throughout the year.

"We're having 'Together We Dine' this coming Thursday at the University of Texas at Arlington in the art museum," Medlock said. "It's an art exposition that's called, 'The Gullah Journey' from West Africa to Mexico."

This is the event schedule for "Together We Ball":

11:00 AM – Youth Skills & Drills Camp

1:00 PM – Police Vehicle Showcase and Community Resource Fair featuring safety information, job opportunities and other useful resource information

1:15 PM – High School Exhibition Game

2:30 PM – Community Hour with Mavs entertainment, 3-point contest, music and gearing up for the Big Game

2:30 PM – SMU College Campus Tour

3:30 PM – The "Big Game": Pastors, Police and Community Leader Basketball Game, Scholarship and Mavs Ticket Prize Drawings