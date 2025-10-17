Security plans in place ahead of almost two dozen North Texas "No Kings" protests

More than 2,000 rallies are scheduled nationwide this weekend, including several in North Texas. The events are part of the "No Kings" protest movement, which is critical of President Trump and his administration.

About 10,000 people turned out for the Dallas "No Kings" rally in June. Co-lead organizer Samantha Mitchell said they're expecting a similar crowd for Saturday's protest.

Security plans in place for Dallas

"The great thing is that we haven't received any credible threats," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said security plans with Dallas police are in place.

"We fully expect to have officers on bicycles as well as on foot. We know there will be some vehicle units stationed nearby," Mitchell said. "We're also going to have probably some ambulances stationed nearby, just in case."

Denton rally also preparing for safety

About 1,000 people rallied at Denton's "No Kings" protest this summer. Safety team leader Jon Pattison said both volunteers and law enforcement are part of their security measures.

"We've been training a group of peacekeepers of our volunteers. We've been in touch with the Denton City Police. The Denton County Sheriff's will be there," Pattison said.

Counter protestors expected at rallies

Counter protestors are expected at many of the North Texas rallies.

"We're telling our protesters, please don't engage," Pattison said.

"They are exercising their First Amendment right, just like we are," Mitchell said. "For violence, though, all of our safety team are trained in de-escalation techniques. They have attended trainings hosted by the ACLU as well as law enforcement agencies."

Organizers urge peaceful resistance

Organizers have a message for attendees to keep the events peaceful.

"We would love to instruct folks to channel any of their rage, any of their fear into joy, because joy is also a form of resistance," Mitchell said.

"Please follow the request of the peacekeepers, and we're on Denton County property there at the square. There are no weapons of any kind allowed, so keep them at home," Pattison said.

State deploying troops to Austin rally

Gov. Greg Abbott said he's deploying the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to the "No Kings" rally scheduled in Austin. North Texas law enforcement agencies said they haven't heard about troops being sent here.

Agencies tight-lipped on security details

We received responses from nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies about their security plans, many of which aren't being made public. These are the emails from those agencies:

Arlington Police Department

"The Arlington Police Department is aware of the demonstration that is planned for Saturday and will be monitoring.

" APD respects the First Amendment rights of our residents to peacefully assemble and make their voices heard. We will work to ensure they can exercise those rights safely, while also maintaining the safety and well-being of our city."

Burleson Police Department

"The organizers of the 'No Kings' protest have contacted our police staff, as they have with previous demonstrations, and have been provided a point of contact within the department.

"Our team has an internal plan in place, just as we do for other community events. While we can't share specific operational details, our goal remains the same—to support the public's right to free speech while ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

"We are hopeful the event will proceed peacefully, allowing participants to express their views without the need for police intervention."

Carrollton Police Department

"The Carrollton Police Department is aware of the upcoming rally and will have additional staffing and resources in place to ensure the safety of attendees and the community. Public safety remains our top priority, and we'll have an increased presence to help maintain a safe and peaceful environment."

Flower Mound Police Department

"FMPD will be staffing additional officers for patrols during the upcoming "No Kings" rally. Our mission will be to provide a safe environment for rally participants and our Flower Mound citizens."

Fort Worth Police Department

"The Fort Worth Police Department is aware of the upcoming "No Kings Rally" scheduled for Saturday, October 18, 2025, and is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals attending the event.

"While the department does not disclose specific security strategies or deployment details in advance—in order to protect officer safety and maintain the integrity of our operations — we want to reassure the public that FWPD has developed a comprehensive safety plan for the event. Officers will be assigned to monitor activity, manage traffic flow, and respond promptly to any public safety concerns that may arise.

"FWPD has been in ongoing communication with the event organizers to coordinate logistics and support a peaceful and orderly gathering. These partnerships help ensure that both participants and members of the public are able to exercise their rights in a safe and respectful environment.

"We encourage attendees to remain peaceful, obey all local laws, and follow the directions of law enforcement officers on site. The Fort Worth Police Department remains dedicated to protecting First Amendment rights while maintaining public safety."

Garland Police Department

"For security reasons, we are not able to share specifics regarding security plans, but we will have a presence as we work to protect everyone's First Amendment rights, and minimize any potential impacts to the community."

Johnson County Sheriff's Office

"At this time, the Burleson Police Department has not requested assistance from our office in relation to any planned protest activity. The City of Burleson is served by a highly capable and well-prepared law enforcement agency that consistently demonstrates strong leadership and foresight in planning for community events, including those that may involve large gatherings or public demonstrations.

"The men and women of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office remain ready and willing to support our law enforcement partners should the need arise. Our shared commitment to public safety and community well-being is unwavering.

"We stand firmly in support of the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and encourage all participants to exercise this right responsibly and lawfully. We join the community in hoping for a safe and respectful event for all involved."

McKinney Police Department

"We are taking the appropriate measures with regard to tomorrow's protest; however, we will not be conducting interviews or discussing our containment or security strategies.

"The McKinney Police Department encourages and supports a safe environment for individuals to exercise their right to free speech and peaceful assembly. Officers will be present to ensure the safety of participants and the surrounding community, and to help minimize any potential impact on traffic in the area.

"We've had several similar protests in recent weeks, and our community has been outstanding. We've not experienced any disruptions or traffic delays, which is exactly what we've come to expect from our McKinney community."

Texas Department of Public Safety

"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety across the state, including this weekend's planned protests across the state. The department does not discuss operational specifics, but we can tell you that we adjust our operations, including personnel and resources, as needed to address potential and emerging threats.

"As a law enforcement agency, upholding the laws and freedoms of the people of this state is one of our top priorities. DPS believes strongly in Texans' right to free speech and assembly while also following rules set in place to maintain a safe environment for demonstrators and the public. As with any demonstration or event, it is never acceptable to interfere with official police duties, disobey lawful orders given by police officers or assault an officer of the law.

"DPS offers the following safety tips for Texans planning to be in areas where demonstrations or large events are taking place:

Drive defensively. Expect heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Some roads may also be closed for the duration of the event. To minimize vehicle traffic, consider carpooling, rideshare, biking or using public transportation.

Plan ahead. Mapping out meeting points and reliable exit routes are key to keeping yourself and everyone in your group safe and accounted for.

Remember to bring essential items like water and a portable phone charger.

Follow directions from law enforcement; their instructions are to keep everyone safe.

Stay aware of your surroundings and remove yourself from areas where others may be engaging in unlawful activity. Step in to help if someone looks confused, separated or hurt. If there's an emergency, dial 911 immediately.

"DPS also urges the public to be vigilant and speak up if they see or hear something that doesn't seem right. Texans can report any suspicious activities or behaviors within the community to help prevent dangerous attacks through the iWatchTexas mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential and take less than five minutes.

Suspicious activities and behaviors the public should report include:

Comments made regarding killing or harming someone.

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

A social media post about a possible attack or a desire to commit an act of violence.

A social media account encouraging and posting about acts of vandalism, sabotage or arson.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

"iWatchTexas is not designed to report emergencies; if a situation requires an emergency response, call 911."

Weatherford Police Department

"The Weatherford Police Department is aware of a scheduled protest in our city and fully supports the 1st amendment right for all of our community members to engage in peaceful protests. The safety of our community is always our priority, and we will be monitoring the event."