North Texas florists scramble to complete Mother's Day orders

American families are projected to spend $38 billion dollars on Mother's Day this year, and more than $3 billion of that will go towards buying flowers, according to the National Retail Federation. Floral shops were crunching Sunday to meet demand here in North Texas.

To say Fatema Mazari is busy would be an understatement.

"It is controlled chaos," Mazari said. "It's just crazy all over."

The constant sound of balloons inflating, telephones ringing, and tissue paper crumpling fills Exquisite Florals & Events in Arlington.

"I actually pulled an all-nighter," Mazari said. "We actually had to shut off our orders yesterday during the day because so many orders came in, so that way we can catch up and replenish and make sure that everybody gets their order."

The boutique prepared about 1,000 orders for Mother's Day. The holiday is the most popular of the year for them, even more so than Valentine's Day.

"This is one of the most important days for a flower shop, because a lot of people are trusting us to put a smile on their mom's face," Mazari said.

Customer Alvin Dervisevic came into the shop with his kids.

"I'm getting flowers for my lovely wife and her mother-in-law," Dervisevic said. "Ever since I was a young boy, I was always scrounging up the little bits of change I had getting it for my own mother. My father worked his whole life. They were immigrants, but they never had time for each other, so I try to fill in that buffer for my mother to show her how important she was."

"Doing this, it just shows them so much love and appreciation," Mazari said.

Whether the flowers are red, yellow or hot pink, Mazari hopes her customers remember the true meaning behind the day.

"Mothers literally run the world. A mom is just so much more than just a mom. She's the one that runs the house, raises the kids, does everything. Some moms work. Some moms are single. Moms sacrifice everything," Mazari said.

Mazari spent the day filling orders and running back and forth between a wholesaler to buy more product. She calls May "Mother's Day Month."