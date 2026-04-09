North Texas mother accused of forcing unneeded medical treatments on son arrested for violating no-contact parole; texts reveal alleged planning

The North Texas mom accused of forcing unneeded medical treatments on her 3-year-old son is back in jail.

Glen Rose mother, Kaitlyn Laura, is accused of abusing her young son by forcing him to use a feeding tube and a wheelchair he did not need, and by giving him unnecessary medication, according to an arrest warrant reviewed by CBS News Texas.

Parole records say Laura was meeting her "common law husband," Dustin Herring, at a motel and continuing contact through dropped-off items. Investigators also say texts and calls suggest both knew the rules and discussed ways to get around them, including using a burner phone. Herring has custody of Laura's two younger children.

Laura's parole conditions included strict "no contact" with any family members and any children under 17. According to the records, she violated those terms when Herring took her to a motel where she stayed. He also maintained additional contact by bringing her clothing and other items.

One text from Laura to Herring reads:

"Can we afford at least one night at a motel so I can get alone time and sleep and have time with you . before all this goes on and if I can't have contact with kids under 17 how am I suppose to get a job . cause even fast food places you deal with kids . I want you to come get me I want to see you and I hate there keeping me away from the boys."

There are additional documented texts and phone calls indicating both parties were aware of the restrictions and were discussing ways to work around them, including consideration of using a burner phone.

One text from Herring to Laura reads:

"you 're gonna have to have your mom pick you up we can't have no contact at all until she can get the restrictions lifted on me"

Followed by this text to Laura:

"But tomorrow you 're gonna have to use somebody's phone to call me and I know you don't wanna ask anybody but you 're gonna have to. I don't want you to use their phones to call me."

"It is clear on this call that both Kaitlyn Laura and Dustin Herring knew that Dustin Herring wasn't supposed to have in person contact with the Kaitlyn Laura upon the Laura's release from county jail," the warrant states.

When reviewing jail telephone calls, detectives heard a call between Laura and Herring in which a child can be heard saying, "Hi mommy I miss you," and Laura replying, "hi baby i miss you."

Herring first denies, then admits to violating Laura's parole

During an interview with detectives, Herring initially denied any contact with Laura, stating, "I've not been with her," and that he was just saying things to appease her in text messages. He also denied ever coming to Fort Worth to pick Laura up.

When confronted about a message he sent to Laura, Herring changed his story and admitted he was in Fort Worth but claimed he did not meet with Laura. He later admitted that he picked Laura up at community supervision and took her to the hotel where he had rented a room.