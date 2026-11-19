A North Texas mother who once accused Child Protective Services of unlawfully taking her son is now sentenced in an injury-to-a-child by omission case that began with a medical disagreement and ended with the boy spending more than two months in a hospital.

Joslyn Sanders pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge of third-degree felony injury to a child as part of a plea deal. She received deferred adjudication and cannot have contact with her son, Josiah, for five years. In fact, the judge said Sanders cannot have contact with any child under 18 at her home without prior authorization.

Sanders spent much of 2024 fighting to regain custody of the child she claimed CPS wrongfully removed from her Denton County home.

CBS News Texas first met Sanders during that custody battle. She maintained that a disagreement over antibiotics at Children's Health in Dallas led to her son's removal in December 2023.

CBS News Texas

But investigators uncovered a more troubling medical history.

According to court records, Josiah arrived at the hospital with a worsening rash, swelling, and severe malnutrition. Doctors diagnosed him with kwashiorkor, a dangerous protein deficiency that can cause significant swelling and potentially life-threatening complications. One doctor said it's an ailment only seen in third-world countries.

The child required 65 days of hospitalization after Corinth Police retrieved him.

Sanders told investigators the rash began after a change in laundry detergent. She maintained that she sought medical care and photographed the rash as it improved.

However, a nurse practitioner disputed parts of her account, telling investigators that Josiah's condition had worsened significantly and that she urged the family to seek emergency treatment.

Investigators also questioned inconsistencies involving photographs, text messages, and medical records. According to a search warrant affidavit, a medical consultation Sanders claimed occurred through an app could not be verified in the pediatric provider's records.

Sanders maintained she left Children's Health to seek another medical opinion after objecting to prescribed antibiotics. She insisted doctors never told her that Josiah could die if she took him home when they admitted him on December 20, 2023.

Corinth police and CPS intervened the following day.

The removal triggered a custody fight that Sanders ultimately lost. In March 2024, a Denton County judge ruled that Josiah faced a continued risk of danger if returned to his mother. The judge also questioned her credibility.

Sanders later lost her parental rights.

Outside the courtroom Thursday, CBS News Texas asked Sanders whether she missed her son after hearing that she could no longer contact him.

"God is faithful," Sanders replied.

Asked again, she answered, "Yes, sir. Y'all have a blessed day!"

Her father, Jason Sanders, was also indicted in the investigation. A filed plea agreement shows he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser third-degree felony injury-to-a-child charge, with five years of deferred adjudication and no fine. His sentencing is scheduled for December 2. A judge must approve the terms before they are finalized.

As for Josiah, CBS News Texas has been told his health has improved significantly since the condition described in court documents, although he may still require supportive services.

He has been placed in a location that neither his mother nor grandfather knows.

Whether Joslyn Sanders will ever see Josiah face to face again remains uncertain. For the next five years, contact is prohibited.