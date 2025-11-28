North Texas ministry Gateway of Grace hosts hundreds of refugees for Thanksgiving dinner

As families across North Texas celebrated Thanksgiving, hundreds of refugees shared in the uniquely American tradition.

Gateway of Grace ministry partnered with St. Matthew's Cathedral to host its annual Thanksgiving meal celebration for refugees in Dallas. Walking inside the church, some folks knew what to expect.

"I'm here for three years," Niknaz Yekta, a refugee from Iran.

For others like Zabiullah Azizi, it was their first time.

"It's good cause my family's coming here for Thanksgiving," Azizi said.

For 15 years, Gateway of Grace hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal, serving hundreds of refugee families, celebrating generosity across cultures. Texas is home to one of the largest refugee populations in the country.

"They go to the store, and they see all the decorations, and they want to know and learn what this is, and be part of that," said Samira Page, with Gateway of Grace. "It resonates with them because it's about gratitude, community, and family and food."

While a uniquely American holiday, it's one that many of these families can connect with.

"The name is Thanksgiving in that, it's giving to people, giving to people that need it," said Yekta.

Gunay Shafiei was just four years old when her family fled Iran because of religious persecution. This annual celebration has become a tradition for her family.

"I like how it's a mix between different cultures, both American culture and Middle Eastern culture," said Shafiei. "I really like it; it's really yummy food every year."

For her, not only is this a day of gratitude and community, but also a moment to share kindness and love with a full belly.

"Keep your faith strong and you rely on your community, and it will help you get to where you need to go," Shafiei said.