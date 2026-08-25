Memory care worker arrested in Rockwall after alleged relationship with elderly resident, police say

A 24-year-old North Texas memory care worker has been arrested for allegedly having sexual encounters with an elderly resident at two care facilities, authorities said.

Zachary Yoakum, 24, faces four counts of aggravated sexual assault, according to the Rockwall Police Department.

Police received a report Aug. 13 from family members who suspected a sexual relationship between Yoakum and the elderly woman.

Investigators determined that Yoakum worked at a memory care facility on T.L. Townsend Drive and continued to visit the resident after she moved to a second facility on East Ralph Hall Parkway. The investigation found probable cause that sexual encounters occurred at both facilities, authorities said.

Zachary Yoakum, 24 Rockwall Police Department

Yoakum was arrested on Aug. 15.

The investigation is continuing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.