North Texas doctors warn parents amid rising measles cases

North Texas doctors are urging parents to check their children's measles vaccination records before school starts, as the U.S. faces its worst measles outbreak in more than 30 years.

Just weeks before students return to classrooms, measles – a virus once considered eliminated in the United States – is making a comeback. More than 2,300 cases have been reported nationwide this year, the highest count since 1991, and four cases were confirmed in Texas this week.

Internal medicine physician Dr. David Winter with Baylor Scott & White says measles spreads with extraordinary ease.

"It's said to be the most contagious virus on the planet," Winter said.

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He warns that the illness can be severe for children.

"If a child gets the measles, about a third of them will get very, very sick. Very sick," Winter said. "The death rate can be up to 5-10% in kids."

Winter says declining vaccination rates are a major factor behind the rise in cases.

"The vaccine is safe for children," Winter said. "So, in my view, all children should be vaccinated. It's a preventable disease."

Doctors say the biggest concern is when measles reaches communities with lower vaccination rates – and new state data shows some North Texas districts are falling below recommended levels.

About 93 percent of Texas kindergarteners were fully vaccinated against measles last school year, but several districts fell short.

Dallas ISD's MMR vaccination rate for kindergarteners was about 82 percent, while Denton, Celina, and LoveJoy ISDs were all below 90 percent. Health experts generally recommend about 95 percent immunity in a community to help prevent outbreaks.

Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang points to a recent outbreak as a reminder of the stakes.

"Last year, in West Texas, there was a record measles outbreak just in Texas, and, you know, and there were two child deaths," Huang said. "And, you know, that should wake people up on how this is really serious. And, so, you know, getting these messages out."

Huang says the MMR vaccine takes about two weeks to provide protection, meaning parents shouldn't wait until the first day of school to make sure their children are up to date. Symptoms can appear within days after exposure and may include moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sore throat.

"It's a safe and effective vaccine that's worked for decades, and it's a reason why the United States declared measles eliminated in 2000, and now we're really backtracking on it," Huang said.