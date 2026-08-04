Man accused of giving drugs to runaway 14‑year‑old, sexually assaulting her in Dallas home, police say

A North Texas man allegedly gave drugs to a 14‑year‑old runaway and sexually assaulted her multiple times over three days at his Dallas home, arrest records show.

David Michael Klepak, 62, is charged with sexual assault of a child, the Dallas Police Department said. He is being held at Lew Sterrett Jail without bond on the second‑degree felony charge.

Detectives identified Klepak after the teen described several luxury vehicles at his residence. Officers later saw him driving a white 2015 Bentley and stopped him for a traffic violation, where they found 17 glass pipes with residue, police said.

Authorities say the alleged assaults occurred between July 29 and July 31 at a residence on Winton Street in Dallas.

David Michael Klepak, 62 Dallas Police Department

During interviews at the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, the juvenile reported sexual assault and drug use while she was a runaway.

According to arrest records, she described Klepak's home as a messy duplex and said he had three vehicles – a Bentley, a Lexus, and two BMWs. She later identified him from an ID photo shown by detectives.

When interviewed separately, Klepak confessed to having sex with the juvenile, authorities said.

The teen told interviewers she ran away on July 29. She said Klepak approached her in a vehicle and offered her a ride, then gave her "Ice," which she smoked from a glass pipe. She said he took her to his residence, where she stayed for about three days and was sexually assaulted multiple times.

After leaving, she was homeless for one day before being located, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.