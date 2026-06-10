North Texas girl meets donor's family in emotional first meeting

EDITOR'S NOTE: Recently, we introduced you to a North Texas girl whose transplant journey captured hearts across the country. Now, the nine-year-old is sharing an emotional meeting with the family of the donor who saved her life.

Penny Martin constantly inspires others, whether through her music or her remarkable journey.

She was born with complex heart defects and spent months waiting for a life-saving heart transplant.

Now, there's a new chapter in her story.

"At first, I was nervous, but then I was... we're going to be good friends," she said.

Meeting the donor's father

She recently met the father of the donor whose heart now beats inside her.

"Emma was a great girl," Ryan Ainsworth said. "She loved to draw. She played music."

Like so many teens, Ainsworth says his daughter struggled with her mental health. And last year, she took her own life at just 15 years old.

"The night before, she came to me, and she sat at my shop, and we talked that night, and she got up that night on the pickup that we were sitting on and gave me a big hug," he said.

Ryan never imagined that would be their last conversation.

Turning loss into purpose

There have been a lot of dark days, but because Emma chose to be an organ donor, a part of her life on through multiple recipients, including Penny.

"The day of our transplant.. donation.. one of my mother's friends lives in Weatherford and saw Penny on Facebook that had her sign up that said today is the day that I get my new heart," Ainsworth said.

Ryan couldn't believe it. This week, he is in town for a work trip and didn't want to miss the opportunity to finally meet Penny and hear her heartbeat.

"It was awesome," he said. "Awesome. It was pretty tough, but it was great. We walked out, and there were some pink skies, and that was one of the songs that we played at her funeral, and I was like, 'Holy cow, there's things all over this that Emma is saying.'"

A bond that feels like family

"It feels like we're already family," Paula White, Penny's mother, said. "Penny and him are already two peas in a pod. She has really met her match. They just really hit it off."

Their video has now touched millions of people online, and they hope the attention helps save even more lives.

Ryan is raising money to install benches at schools with QR codes that link students to suicide prevention resources. He's also hoping to one day meet the other recipients of his daughter's organs.

"This isn't about us," he said. "This is about sharing with other people."

Together, they want to turn heartbreak into hope.

Website: http://Nobodysitsalone.org