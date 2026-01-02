Flu cases surge in North Texas as concern grows over "Super Flu" variant

The numbers suggest a potentially severe influenza season, even though January has not yet produced a full week of data. Children's Health reported a measurable increase in cases beginning in mid‑December.

"So over the last several weeks, we've seen a rather dramatic increase in the number of flu cases presenting to children and other parts of our Children's Health Network," Dr. Jeffrey Kahn said. "And that's consistent with what the Dallas County data is reporting and certainly consistent with the latest CDC data, that there's been a lot of flu activity, not just locally and regionally, but nationally."

Kahn is the chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health and a professor of pediatrics and microbiology at UT Southwestern.

Case counts jump in December

During the week of Dec. 14, Children's recorded 673 flu cases — a 175% increase from the previous week. By Dec. 21, the count rose to 1,090, a 63% increase.

"This is what we expect in December," Kahn said. "But the severity is there."

In Dallas County, influenza cases are at 12.8%, and the typical peak months are still ahead.

National surge mirrors local trends

The rise in cases nationwide began in 14 states. During the same period, Children's saw its spike. Nationally, flu activity more than doubled. The CDC estimates 7.5 million flu‑related illnesses, 81,000 hospitalizations, and 3,100 deaths, including eight children.

According to the CDC, 280 children died during the 2024‑25 flu season. Eighty‑nine percent of those deaths occurred in children who were not vaccinated.

"We have children in our intensive care units who are being cared for who have influenza, and of course, on the wards, and there just seems to be a steady stream of these children because there's so much flu activity out there, and we do care for the most fragile children in the community," Kahn said.

New variant driving infections

A new flu variant is contributing to the rise and complicating vaccine effectiveness. Some have referred to it as the "Super Flu."

"Typically, each season, we see three or four flu viruses circulate. And one of them is called H3N2," Kahn said.

The mutation, known as Subclade K, now makes up most of the flu viruses detected in the United States. Kahn said the mutations make it less susceptible to vaccine‑induced immunity.

"So the bad news is that our vaccines may be less effective. But the good news is that the antiviral therapies that we have are readily available and still work against this particular variant," he said.

Families take precautions at home

Kahn said holiday breaks, gatherings, and the return to school create ideal conditions for viral spread.

Omar Umanzor said he plans to reinforce basic precautions with his children.

"Yeah, especially for my kids, you know. I don't want them getting sick," Umanzor said. "I just always tell them just wash your hands, you know, cover your mouth, if you go anywhere, always just keep washing your hands. I like to carry hand sanitizer all the time."

Kahn said wearing a mask may also be helpful for people who are immunocompromised.