North Texas firefighter arrested on child sex crime charges, officials say

A Rhome firefighter was arrested Thursday, charged with online solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, officials said.

Zackary Cooper, a 22-year-old full-time firefighter for the city, was arrested at 7 a.m. at the Rhome Fire Station by Department of Public Safety investigators, according to Fire Chief W. Scott Estes.

He was booked into the Wise County Jail and posted a $20,000 bond before being released.

Cooper was put on administrative leave that same day and then terminated, Estes said.

"Rhome Fire Rescue holds its personnel to high standards of professionalism, integrity, and public trust," Estes said. "We remain committed to serving and protecting our community and maintaining the confidence that our citizens place in our department."

CBS News Texas reached out to a DPS spokesman for more information on the investigation, but had not heard back by late Friday.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Cooper.

"We ask the public to allow the investigative and judicial processes to proceed without speculation," Estes said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.