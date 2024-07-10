North Texas experiencing summer COVID spike with 30-40% surge in cases

NORTH TEXAS — Whether the culprit is international travel, a cruise or your kids' summer camp, it's not your imagination: COVID is in the midst of a summer spike.

COVID infections are again on the rise across North Texas and medical experts are urging those with chronic illnesses to take precautions, and reminding the rest of us to take extra steps to help keep them safe.

Across North Texas there has been a 30 - 40% surge in cases; however, local doctors say there's no reason to panic.

"Most of those have not turned into hospitalizations," said Joe Chang, the chief medical officer of Parkland Health. "So that's the good news - is that this does not appear to be a severe form of the disease, at least at this point."

Chang is calling this latest COVID variant an "omicron cousin." It spreads rapidly but doesn't appear to be particularly severe for most patients. There are exceptions though.

"It's those elderly, over the age of 65 to 70 that need to be a little more careful," said Chang. "Hopefully, they've been keeping up with their vaccine boosters because that will help ... The other folks obviously are the cancer patients, diabetic patients, those with immunocompromising situations. So it's the same people. It's no different than it was a few years ago."

So what to do if you test positive?

"Stay home," says Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County HHS, who urges continued precautions to limit the virus' spread.

Huang also advises COVID booster shots if it's been longer than four months since the last vaccine for those 65 and older or with chronic medical conditions.

The most recent guidance from the CDC says patients testing positive can resume normal activity 24 hours after becoming fever free without medicines, but precautions are still recommended over the next five days such as masks and physical distancing when around others indoors.

"Remember, viruses don't really care what time of year it is, or who you are," said Chang.

