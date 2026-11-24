Before there were walls, there was tape, and for 21-year-old Nico Quintanilla, prior to that there was a dream.

The young entrepreneur is transforming an abandoned building on Gus Thomasson Road into Mesquite Plaza, a shopping center designed to house 60 businesses. It's scheduled to open in January.

Quintanilla initially used tape on the floor to mark spaces for prospective merchants. They signed leases on what they couldn't see but believed could be.

"People would look at the tape and they would rent their space because they have a dream of starting their own business," Quintanilla said.

What's happening in Mesquite reflects a national trend in Hispanic wealth building.

According to the 2026 State of Hispanic Wealth Report, published by the Hispanic Wealth Project and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, median Hispanic household wealth more than tripled between 2013 and 2022, climbing from nearly $20,000 to $63,400.

Business ownership accounted for nearly 18% of that wealth in 2022.

The number of Hispanic-owned businesses with employees grew by 49.5% in the five years ending in 2023, compared with 3.7% for employer businesses nationwide. Businesses generating at least $1 million in annual revenue accounted for 86% of the net increase in Hispanic-owned employer firms.

But the report also warns that tighter federal lending requirements and heightened immigration enforcement could threaten that economic momentum.

A son's investment in his parents

Among Quintanilla's tenants is 19-year-old Lucas Martinez, a University of Dallas sophomore and owner of Lujos Jewels.

He went from selling shoes to watches and eventually custom jewelry. His entrepreneurial drive came from a financial setback at home.

His father was diagnosed with prostate cancer while Martinez was in high school. Unable to work during treatment, his father watched as the family's finances took a hit. His mother, an attorney in Mexico. She has a different job in North Texas and picked up extra shifts to help pay for his private school education.

"I was thinking, I can't wait. I have to do something," Martinez said.

His father is back at work, and Martinez is making room in his new storefront for both parents to learn the jewelry business and pursue ownership themselves.

"My parents decided to invest into my future and invest into my education," Martinez said. "It's kind of my turn to help them out."

Building beyond the bottom line

Quintanilla estimates Mesquite Plaza could create about 100 jobs. But his investment has a more personal payoff.

As a child, he watched his father, Carlos Quintanilla, develop a similar shopping center. Now, his own son, Julian, is watching him do the same.

"The same way my father instilled that dream and that idea into me is the same way that I'm passing it on to generations to come," Quintanilla said.

For Martinez, business ownership is a way to give back to the generation that raised him. For Quintanilla, it's a way to give forward to the generation he's raising.

Both are building something they hope will outlive a paycheck.