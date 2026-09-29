Watch Live: North Texas officials discuss recent drug trafficking operations, prosecution efforts

Representatives for North Texas law enforcement agencies, including federal departments, have gathered to discuss recent work done to tackle drug trafficking in the region.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas is hosting a news briefing to discuss the matter, set to begin around 1 p.m. in Dallas. Among the agencies present are the Dallas Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the briefing would discuss recent drug trafficking operations and prosecution actions.

CBS News Texas will cover the briefing, which will include a live stream on our website, mobile app, and streaming television platforms.