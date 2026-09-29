Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: North Texas officials discuss recent drug trafficking operations, prosecution efforts

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Representatives for North Texas law enforcement agencies, including federal departments, have gathered to discuss recent work done to tackle drug trafficking in the region.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas is hosting a news briefing to discuss the matter, set to begin around 1 p.m. in Dallas. Among the agencies present are the Dallas Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the briefing would discuss recent drug trafficking operations and prosecution actions.

CBS News Texas will cover the briefing, which will include a live stream on our website, mobile app, and streaming television platforms.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue