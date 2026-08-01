Cold front provides North Texas some comfort to start off August

A cold front is moving through North Texas Saturday morning, bringing a refreshing change in the air.

Temperatures will still climb into the upper 90s this afternoon, but unlike the past several days, much lower humidity will make it feel much more comfortable. Yesterday, many locations reached the low 100s with heat index values near 110°.

CBS News Texas

Skies will be mostly sunny with no significant weather concerns across North Texas.

Expect another pleasant summer evening by August standards for Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the mid to low 70s, with comfortable overnight conditions continuing into Sunday morning.

CBS News Texas

The break doesn't last long, however. Southerly winds return Monday, allowing humidity to increase once again while temperatures climb back into the triple digits. High pressure strengthens over the Southern Plains, keeping rain chances near zero through much of next week.

Heat advisories will likely return as temperatures and heat index values climb.