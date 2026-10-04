North Texas gets plenty of drizzle before breaking out of rainy pattern Sunday afternoon

The lingering upper-level trough responsible for our unsettled weather is finally moving across North Texas today. Rain and drizzle are fairly widespread this morning, and the latest guidance suggests coverage may increase for a time before drier air begins to arrive. The good news: this is the last day of our prolonged wet pattern.

Rain ends from north to south this afternoon, skies begin clearing tonight, and then we start an extended stretch of dry weather.

Keep the umbrella handy this morning. Periods of rain and drizzle will continue across North Texas, with some pockets of moderate to locally heavy rain. The atmosphere remains extremely moist, so even though most locations receive relatively modest additional rainfall today, a heavier shower can cause minor flooding. Most areas should receive less than ¼ inch of additional rain today, but localized higher totals are possible.

CBS News Texas

Sunday afternoon is when we finally begin breaking out of the wet pattern. As the upper trough moves east and northerly flow brings in drier air, rain will end from north to south. North Texas should dry first, while showers could linger longer farther south. Cloud cover also begins decreasing, allowing temperatures to recover into the upper 70s and lower 80s around DFW.

Dry weather takes over Sunday night. Skies continue clearing while dew points fall, setting us up for a noticeably more comfortable, fall-like night. Monday morning lows range from the upper 50s near the Red River to the lower/middle 60s farther south.

Expect a beautiful start to the workweek on Monday. We'll have abundant sunshine, much lower humidity, and a light north/northeast breeze. After the cool morning, temperatures rebound quickly with afternoon highs generally in the lower 80s around DFW.

Our dry stretch continues Tuesday through Thursday. North Texas remains on the northern side of an upper-level ridge with weak northwesterly flow aloft. Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons, with lows generally in the 50s and 60s and highs climbing through the 80s. Temperatures will run a little above normal in the afternoons, but the dry air will keep mornings comfortable.

CBS News Texas

There are signs another upper-level low could develop over West Texas from Thursday into next weekend. There is considerable uncertainty over whether enough Gulf moisture returns this far north. We'll keep an eye on it, but the overwhelming theme for the workweek is dry weather.