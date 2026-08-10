North Texas couple in custody after four children under 10 test positive for fentanyl, police say

The couple wanted by law enforcement after four children under the age of 10 were found with fentanyl in their systems is in custody, police said Sunday night.

Lakeside police said the parents, Auston Patrick Green, 34, and Cindy Cristina Chevez Batres, 27, were taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Lakeside Police Department did not say where the couple was apprehended. They have both been charged with four counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Auston Patrick Green, Cindy Cristina Chevez Batres Lakeside Police Department

A joint investigation by Lakeside police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services found the children tested positive for fentanyl during medical evaluations, authorities said.

Green is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $40,000 bond. Batres is being held on a $30,000 bond. Bartes is also charged with theft of property by the Denton County Sheriff's Office. No bond is listed for that offense.