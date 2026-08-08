North Texas couple wanted after four children under 10 test positive for fentanyl, police say

Police are searching for a North Texas couple accused of endangering four children under 10 who were found with fentanyl in their systems.

Auston Patrick Green, 34, and Cindy Cristina Chevez Batres, 27, face multiple counts of child endangerment, according to the Lakeside Police Department.

A joint investigation by Lakeside police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services found the children tested positive for fentanyl during medical evaluations, authorities said.

"Safeguarding the welfare of children in our community is our highest priority, and we are deeply grateful to our partners at DFPS for their vital collaboration in protecting these children," Lakeside police said in a social media post.

Auston Patrick Green, 34, and Cindy Cristina Chevez Batres, 27 Lakeside Police Department

Lakeside police are asking for the public's help in locating the two fugitives. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 817-246-4973.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.