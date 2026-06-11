North Texas couple sentenced for $30 million pyramid scheme that defrauded 10,000+ people, prosecutors say

A North Texas couple received 40‑year federal prison sentences this week for running a pandemic‑era pyramid scheme that defrauded more than 10,000 people of over $30 million, prosecutors said.

Marlon Moore, 39, and LaShonda Moore, 38, of Frisco, were sentenced after a jury convicted them in January 2026 of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Livestream pitches drove recruitment

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According to prosecutors, the couple used weekly livestream broadcasts to promote their operation, pitching false promises to thousands of viewers nationwide and drawing in victims with misleading claims designed to build trust and drive recruitment.

In a statement, Special Agent in Charge Christopher J. Altemus Jr. of the IRS Criminal Investigation Dallas Field Office said the scheme was crafted to prey on trust within the African American community, exploiting cultural and personal ties.

"The Moores used a polished image and a reality TV appearance to build trust, but behind the scenes, they orchestrated a deceptive pyramid scheme built on fake 'playing boards' and false promises of 800% returns," Altemus Jr. said.

Officials condemn exploitation during crisis

"This fraud scheme exploited people out of their hard-earned money at a time when they needed it most," said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "Opportunistic fraudsters like the Moores belong in prison."

"The Moores' get-rich-quick scheme has earned them a well-deserved stay in federal prison," said U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs for the Eastern District of Texas.

"The Moores took advantage of trust and hope during a time of national crisis, causing significant harm to thousands of victims," said Special Agent in Charge Christina Foley of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas Field Office.

Prosecutors outline "Blessings in No Time"

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the couple's Blessings in No Time operation – an illegal chain‑referral pyramid scheme using "playing boards" labeled Fires, Winds, Earths, and Water – exploited financial hardship and stole millions from struggling Americans between June 2020 and June 2021.

Prosecutors said victims were told they would receive 800% returns on a $1,400 "blessing" payment and were guaranteed refunds, claims that were entirely false.

Payments funneled to top positions

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the Moores promoted BINT through weekly livestreams, portraying it as an invitation‑only, altruistic community meant to help people during the economic downturn.

According to prosecutors, participants paid "blessings" to the Water‑level member; once eight new recruits joined, the Water participant received more than $11,000, and others moved up the board.

Prosecutors said the Moores secured advantageous board positions and diverted substantial participant payments for their own profit.