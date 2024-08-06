North Texas could see hottest days of the year later this week

NORTH TEXAS – A hot and sunny Tuesday is on tap across North Texas as high pressure expands over the Southern Plains.

Each afternoon this week, expect the dew points to dip to the 50s. This means there won't be much of a difference in the ambient temperature and the "feels-like" temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, as the high pressure expands and drier air remains over North Texas, the high temperatures get hot. In fact, Dallas-Fort Worth could see the hottest days of the year on Wednesday and Thursday. Near-record heat is possible on both days.

The heat dome is back in the forecast through the rest of the week which wipes out any chance of rain. Expect sunny and hot days so make sure to remain hydrated and keep the kids hydrated for any after-school activities.

The weekend could be slightly cooler thanks to a weakness in the upper ridge and the GFS forecast model is hinting at some decent rain chances. However, there isn't a model to model consistency with the forecast so as of now, North Texas will be dry through the extended period. There will be some high-level clouds this weekend which will filter our insolation and in turn cool us down slightly. Still plan for hot temperatures, with highs near 99 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

However, heat alerts are possible as the week continues with "feels-like" temperatures and actual temperatures near advisory or warning criteria.

The other big story is Tropical Storm Debby. As of the 7 a.m. advisory, Debby was still over southeast Georgia, moving slowly northeast.

The forward track these next few days keeps Debby very close to shore with the dangerous flooding possible. The center of circulation is still forecast to be over South Carolina Friday morning, meaning the tropical rains will fall for another three to four days. This could mean parts of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia all could see rainfall amounts near 20".

