Suspects used sledgehammer to burglarize multiple North Texas businesses, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Two men suspected of using a sledgehammer to burglarize multiple businesses in Grapevine and Arlington have been arrested, authorities announced Thursday.  

Anthony Johnson, 40, and Perry Busby, 41, are facing charges of burglary of a building, according to a news release from Grapevine police. The burglaries, which involved stealing cigarettes and cash, occurred between May 14 and July 9.

Caught in the act during break-in

A surveillance operation on Wednesday led to the arrest of Johnson and Busby. Grapevine detectives caught the two in the act of breaking into a business in Arlington. The suspects attempted to flee but were taken into custody.

Pattern linked through method and timing

Detectives linked two burglaries in Grapevine—one on May 29 and another on June 11—based on matching suspect descriptions and the method of entry. In both cases, the suspects used a sledgehammer to smash the glass doors of convenience stores before stealing cigarettes and cash.

Multi-agency effort leads to arrests

As the investigation progressed, Grapevine detectives discovered similar incidents in Arlington and began working closely with Arlington police. Investigators eventually identified the two suspects and a suspect vehicle, connecting them to 10 burglaries beginning May 14.

