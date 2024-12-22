North Texas braces for holiday weather with rain, possible storms on Christmas Eve

North Texas braces for rain and First Alert Weather Day for Christmas Eve

North Texas woke up to temperatures in the lower 40s and mostly clear skies.

Sunday is poised to be a great day for finishing up holiday shopping or running errands, with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the lower 60s.

On Monday, clouds and moisture will move into the area, bringing the possibility of patchy drizzle throughout the day. Breezy southerly winds will warm temperatures up into the upper 60s.

Christmas Eve has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day.

CBS News Texas meteorologists will be tracking a cold front as it moves through North Texas.

Showers are expected to start around sunrise, with coverage and intensity increasing by midday into the early afternoon.

The severe weather threat is low, with only a Marginal Level 1 Risk for Central Texas.

However, an isolated strong to severe storm is possible in North Texas, which could bring gusty winds and small hail.

Commuters should plan for extra travel time and check flights for delays before heading to the airport.

Fortunately, the rain is expected to clear out just in time for Santa's arrival!

Christmas Day looks great for outdoor activities.

After a lovely, quiet and mild Christmas, more rain and showers are expected on Thursday as another cold front arrives, bringing the potential for widespread showers and some storms.

It's too early to predict the severe weather potential for Thursday, but meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation and will likely issue a First Alert Weather Day for that day as well.

For North Texans traveling on Thursday, check flight statuses before heading out and take it easy on the roads.

Some areas, especially in the eastern counties, may receive 1 to 3 inches of precipitation between both rounds of rain.

As 2025 approaches, temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with highs in the 60s across North Texas.

