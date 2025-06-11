North Texas unveils 2026 World Cup plans with matches, media hub, and stadium name push

With exactly one year to go until the kickoff of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, organizers in North Texas are unveiling new details about the region's role in hosting the world's largest sporting event.

Stadium name sparks discussion

Monica Paul, president of the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee, speaks during a news conference on Wednesday. CBS News Texas

Nine matches are scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which FIFA has officially designated as "Dallas Stadium" for the tournament. However, local organizers asked FIFA to change the title to "Arlington Dallas Stadium" or "Dallas Arlington Stadium," though no decision has been made yet.

The proposed name change reflects a desire to better represent the host city of Arlington while maintaining the global recognition of Dallas. The final decision is still pending, but it has sparked conversation among local leaders and fans alike.

Dallas to host global media

The impact of the World Cup will extend far beyond the stadium. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas will serve as the International Broadcast Center, drawing thousands of media professionals from around the globe.

Training camps across region

In addition, six base camp locations will be established across North Texas, including TCU, UNT, Dallas Baptist University, Toyota Stadium, Mansfield Stadium, and the University of Dallas in Irving. These facilities will serve as training and lodging sites for teams, staff, and media in the weeks leading up to their matches.

Fan fest to energize region

A 39-day fan festival is also planned, promising to bring energy and excitement to the region throughout the tournament. The festival is expected to attract fans from around the world and showcase the cultural vibrancy of North Texas.

Organizers highlight cultural impact

Monica Paul, president of the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee, emphasized the significance of the event during a news conference at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

"The passion, the energy of the soccer… They are here to celebrate sport and culture that goes along with it, so we're very excited to welcome the world to Dallas," Paul said.

Economic boost projected

She also noted that updated projections estimate the World Cup will generate between $1.5 and $2.1 billion in economic impact for the region, with more than half of the visitors expected to come from outside the United States.

Security plans underway

Paul added that safety and security remain top priorities, with coordination underway between FIFA and both state and federal agencies to ensure a safe and seamless experience for all attendees.

The first match at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for June 14, 2026.