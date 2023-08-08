NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you've visited a coffee or ice cream shop, you may have noticed more attention to tipping.

According to a Bankrate survey, roughly 30% of people believe tipping culture has gotten out of control and two in three adults have a negative view about tipping.

More than 40% believe businesses should pay their employees more rather than pushing it off on the consumers.

The survey also concluded that people in the U.S. are, on average, tipping less for everyday services in 2023 than in prior years. With inflation still high, it shouldn't come as a shock that less people are choosing not to tip.

North Texans have mixed opinions on tipping

"I just usually always do 20%. I'll be honest because it's just right there and it's kind of like, I get a little uncomfortable in a way because usually the barista or is standing right in front of you, which is a little awkward," said Dallas resident Maggie Hearter.

"I don't have shame like if I feel like i don't have to tip then I'm not going to. It's definitely like some sort of psychological warfare you know where they try to get you to do that but i mean it's just a good strategy i don't blame them for it," said Dallas resident Jack Wilson.

"As an ex-server and being in the service industry, I think it's essential that it needs to happen. I definitely tend to lean towards tipping higher for servers and bartenders but when it comes to counter service I think it's gotten to be a little excessive but you know I do want to support," said Dallas resident Zack Henry.

What do the experts say?

CBS News Texas spoke with local financial expert Chris Massenburg from Openair Advisers on how to work in gratuities into your spending plan.

"By all means, if you think people deserve a tip, you know, tip. Don't do it in your own demise or your own downfall. Understand your budgets, understand your spending limits and how it should look like; make sure you are accounting for all of that and as you tip, make sure it's appropriate," said Massenburg. "Don't feel obligated, but also do what you think it right and tip in the right scenarios and make sure you budget for that, especially with inflation that's gone up the past couple of years make sure your account for that."

A typical tip at a restaurant can be 15-20% or higher, according to Massenburg, but when it comes to counter service, that's different. Massenburg said you're not obligated to tip, however when the screen asking for a tip is right in front of the person who would receive the tip, it's a good strategy.

"When you're face to face, when somebody gives you good service and then you're asked for a compensation or a tip, you're more inclined and more likely to go along and pay that," added Massenburg. "But again, just understand your situation, where you're at and what's appropriate but it definitely plays a big role in whether you're going to tip or not if it's in person."

Here's his advice:

Do know tipping expectations



Do carry cash to ensure you're able to tip



Do budget for tips



Don't snub a server, tip for good service



Don't overextend yourself, pay what you can



Don't always go with the suggested tip





When tipping, just use your best judgement in a situation and do what you feel is right.

