Beloved North Texas K-9, shot in the line of duty and praised for heroic service, dies of cancer at 12

K‑9 Koba, a decorated North Richland Hills police dog who survived being shot during his more than a decade of service, has died of cancer.

The 12‑year‑old Belgian Malinois began showing signs of illness in July and was later diagnosed with advanced cancer that was beyond treatment.

"K-9 Koba lived out his final weeks at home, enjoying a few steak dinners and love from his cherished family," the department said. "He passed peacefully in the early morning of August 18, 2026."

Koba was shot in 2019 while responding to an armed suicidal subject and received the Police Commendation Bar for his actions.

He was remembered as a protector, partner, and beloved member of the department. Officials praised the teamwork between Koba and Officer Chris Lizak, who began training with him in June 2016.

North Richland Hills Police Department

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, Koba assisted in numerous arrests and apprehensions and supported multiple agencies in patrol and narcotics detection.

He was the first NRHPD patrol K‑9 to die while still actively working. He had been scheduled to retire in October 2026.

"K-9 Koba was more than just a working patrol dog; he was a steadfast protector, a trusted partner, and a deeply beloved member of our department," Chief Jeff Garner said. "His intense passion for the job was directly fueled by the unwavering dedication of his handler, Officer Lizak. Watching Lizak train with Koba was a masterclass in dynamic teamwork, showing how mutual trust and rigorous discipline create the deep bond of an extraordinary team.

"Together, this duo set a benchmark for excellence in the K-9 field. Their expertise and fearless service not only elevated our agency's capabilities but touched many lives. We'll forever remember Koba and the impact he had in our community."

The department said K-9 Koba's legacy will continue.

"K-9 Koba can rest peacefully knowing that his partner, K-9 Luka, will continue to follow the scent to find criminals and get dangerous drugs off our streets," the department said. "Thank you for your service to our community, Koba. We'll take it from here."

Donations to the NRH Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association K‑9 fund are welcome, the department said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.