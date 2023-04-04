North Forney HS student saves classmate's life with Heimlich maneuver

FORNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A routine day turned out to be anything but for North Forney High School junior Charles Atwood.

It was at lunch when he started choking on a meatball and didn't know what to do. In exclusive video shared by Forney ISD with CBS News Texas, you see Atwood choking and pointing at his throat.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, he admits, "I was panicking....gasping for air and stuff."

NFHS senior Gustavo Rubio was also in the cafeteria, close enough to know something was wrong. Rubio said, "I look at Charles choking and there's a student yelling teacher...teacher....teacher."

With no teachers in the immediate vicinity, Atwood, as you can see in the video, is frantic because he knows he's running out of time.

Atwood explains "Next thing you know, I fall back down. I lose complete control of my body and my eyesight goes black."

There was one thing on his mind. "My thought was.....this is my time," Atwood said. "God has wanted me to come up to heaven."

But Rubio was not about to let that happen. He raced into the picture, lifts Charles onto his feet and lets his training take over from there.

Rubio recalls, "As soon as I picked him up, and turned him around…I performed the Heimlich maneuver." It's a life saving skill he has learned and mastered during his time as a volunteer with the Rockwall Fire Department.

When asked how the adulation of everyone complimenting him on something that seemed to come naturally, Rubio answers, "It feels amazing. A lot of people just look at me and just point and say, 'you're a hero.' It makes me feel good inside."

Sharon Russell, the school nurse at NFHS, was in her office when she was alerted that a student was choking. She's thankful Rubio was in the right place at the right time.

Nurse Russell admits, "I did cry. I was so overwhelmed with it all...even when I got home that day."

Adding to the emotion is the fact that Rubio, a senior defensive end for the school's football team, didn't just save a friend – he saved a teammate.

"We tell everybody, when you wake up in the morning, God gives you two things. He gives you a chance and a choice," NFHS football head coach Eric Luster said. "Right then and there, that guy made a choice to give him another chance."

It might've been Rubio's first chance to save a life, but it won't be his last. With a goal of being a full time firefighter and EMT, he'll enter the DeSoto Fire Academy upon graduation in May.

Gustavo explains, "That's what my parents haven't always told me. Make a difference, wherever you go. It doesn't matter if it's small or big. just make a difference."

All too often, we've seen examples of young lives taken too soon. It's rejuvenating for the soul to witness the good that still exists in young people.

Atwood urges people to "block out all the negativity and bring it back positive, because you can put out kindness and kindness can come back to you."

Atwood and Rubio will always share a bond, because of one special moment that changed both of their lives forever.