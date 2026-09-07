North Crowley football starts season with statement, eyes state championship

The heartbreak of last year's football playoffs exit still lingers around North Crowley.

But this season, the Panthers are turning that disappointment into motivation.

After falling short in the fourth round of the Texas UIL high school football playoffs last season, North Crowley returned to the field with expectations higher than ever. The Panthers have quickly become one of the most talked-about high school football programs in the country.

And despite a change at head coach, the mission remains unchanged: Win district. Make the playoffs. Win state.

New coach, same expectations

North Crowley enters the 2026 season with DeMarcus Harris taking over as head coach.

Harris replaces Ray Gates, who left the program after accepting a coaching position at the University of North Texas.

A coaching change could bring uncertainty to a program, but North Crowley appears to have kept its identity — and its championship aspirations.

The Panthers showed that immediately in Week 1.

CBS News Texas

North Crowley shuts out Aledo

North Crowley welcomed the Aledo Bearcats to 6A football and delivered a statement performance, dominating Aledo 26-0.

The shutout was historic.

Aledo had not been held scoreless since 2003, making North Crowley's defensive performance one of the biggest stories of the opening week.

At the center of that defensive effort was senior defensive lineman Antonio Smith. Smith earned First Team All-District 3-6A honors for his performance last season and entered this year as one of the Panthers' leaders on defense.

Against Aledo, he looked every bit the part.

Smith finished with 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery, helping North Crowley completely shut down the Bearcats.

Antonio Smith turning heads

Smith's strong start continued in Week 2 against Southlake Carroll, where the senior made several impact plays that caught the attention of some of the biggest names in football.

His performances have helped put Smith on the radar as one of the players to watch as the season progresses.

CBS News Texas' Jaylon Shoots recently sat down with Smith to discuss his dominant start to the season, the expectations surrounding North Crowley and what it means to play for a program with championship aspirations.

For the Panthers, the goal is bigger than individual accolades.

Last year's playoff loss provided the motivation. A new head coach has brought a fresh chapter.

And the early-season performances have made one thing clear: North Crowley believes it has what it takes to make a run at a state championship.

The expectations haven't changed: Win district. Get to the playoffs. Win state.

CBS News Texas' Jaylon Shoots wrote this report.