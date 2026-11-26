Hundreds of people enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal free of charge Thursday at a Dallas County restaurant.

Norma's Café opened its original Oak Cliff location in Dallas to continue the tradition going back decades.

Many of the people who stood in line outside the café were strangers who struck up a conversation, but they soon became fast friends.

"We just met, and now we're sharing a nice meal together," Denise Chappell said.

Chappell and Alan Moreno came on their own to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal and ended up at the same table.

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"I wanted to come out here today to be around people and to not have to be in my apartment alone," Chappell said.

"Well, I'm homeless," Moreno said. "I'm so happy that it's a very comfortable place to eat. I usually come here as many times that I can. They have friendly volunteers, and they do have lots of food."

Kurt Metzger with Norma's Café also knows the importance of camaraderie on Thanksgiving.

"It's young. It's old. It's children. It's everyone and every walk of life, and we're happy to be able to contribute again," Metzger said.

Those at the café have been volunteering their time for 37 years to serve others rather than themselves.

"I can tell you that the six most wonderful Thanksgivings of my life have now been down here at Oak Cliff giving back. It is something magical," Metzger said. "I know it may sound silly or cheesy, but just see a little twinkle in the eye of a child, and again, they don't know where that meal is coming from, but you know that you're making an impact on someone's life in that moment."

It may just be a piece of pie, but for those in need, it offers them a slice of normalcy and friendship on a day they might otherwise be alone.

"It means a lot to me because my family that's alive don't give a darn if I exist. My family that loved me are dead," Sandra Dunigan said.

"I'd just stay home and watch the Cowboy game," Daniel Torres said.

Torres has a message for the volunteers serving up a piece of joy.

"Thank you. Thank you for your food, and thank you for your hospitality, and thank you for everything," Torres said.

The feeling of thanks filled the tables as new friends remain grateful for conversations and memories they'll cherish for years to come.