Nonprofit's annual convention offers support after losing loved ones to gun violence

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As we continue to cover incidents of gun violence across North Texas, this weekend, one local nonprofit is hosting a convention that brings victims' families together.

They say they're continuing to see an increased demand for their services and need the public's help.

Sharon Jefferson knows the impact gun violence can have on a family.

"It hits me every day still," she said. "It impacted me hard when my daughter got killed."

She says in 2018, her daughter, Delashon, was shot by her boyfriend while eight months pregnant. Doctors were able to save her baby, but Delashon didn't make it.

"I don't know why he did that to my child, but you know I got to go on and live my life," she said. "That's what she wanted me to do."

Jefferson says "No More Violence" helped her tremendously. The nonprofit offers support and services to families who lost loved ones to violence. For the past three years, she's attended their annual convention which brings the community together.

"We go to a hotel, meet new families and they tell their stories to me as I tell my story to them about my child," she said. "They comfort me as I need it."

"There's nothing like a family meeting another family that knows how they feel," No More Violence founder Patricia Allen said.

"The trauma they have experienced. What they have been through and then to have the surviving children of all ages come together and get to know one another... it's a beautiful sight to see."

Allen says this year they're serving a record number of families.

"Families losing their babies to gun violence to me it seems like has even unfortunately increased," she said.

For 10 years the nonprofit has offered multiple classes that address grief, mental health, public safety, and violence prevention - but now, they're struggling to keep up financially.

"At the end of the day we want to ensure that this is not a cost that our families have to worry about," Allen said. "I don't know where the money is coming from, but I know it's going to come from someone that has a heart to see the vision that we're doing. The community.. we're needing your help. We can't do this without you."

The convention runs through this weekend, with several more events planned for the future.

For more information, click here.