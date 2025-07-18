Non-profit provides free supplies to displaced Cooper Apartment pet parents

Hundreds of people and their four-legged friends are still without homes almost a month after a historic six-alarm fire tore through the Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth. A local nonprofit is putting its best paw forward to help owners and pets.

Karla Carrasco loves her cat Maggie as much as the feline loves the camera.

"I don't have any kids," Carrasco said. "She is my kid. She's my baby."

Rushing to rescue her companion

The cat mom rushed back to her Cooper apartment in June when she heard the complex was on fire.

"She was under the bed hiding, obviously scared because the alarms were loud," Carrasco said.

Carrasco rescued her constant companion but lost everything in the fire.

"It just felt like my whole world was crumbling, which probably sounds dramatic to some, but nobody leaves their apartment thinking it's going to be the last time that they possibly ever see it," Carrasco said. "I don't have a bed, a mattress, a couch, like anything."

Support for pets in crisis

One thing Carrasco doesn't have to worry about is having food, litter, toys and a new bed for Maggie.

"One of our specific programs is called the Maverick Fund, and it is an emergency response fund that typically works with the American Red Cross of Greater North Texas to put pet comfort kits on their trucks," said Maria Koegl, executive director of Don't Forget to Feed Me.

Nonprofit steps in to help

Koegl said the nonprofit opened up the Maverick Fund to provide a helping hand — and paw — to Cooper Apartment pet parents in need.

"It's good to know that we are here to help them get through this immediate crisis, because a lot of these individuals don't ever see themselves as being in a position to ever require help from these social services," Koegl said.

Koegl said the nonprofit has helped five cats and two dogs from the Cooper Apartments, but it needs help to provide items for the remaining 15 dogs and five cats on the waiting list. It costs about $200 to help each pet.

A lifeline for pet parents

Carrasco said the help means the world to her.

"I have to keep going because of her," Carrasco said. "What might seem like a small donation to some, really helps us in the long run. I know that she's being taken care of, so now I can focus on getting a roof over our heads and just kind of what long-term looks like."

How to help this weekend

Don't Forget to Feed Me is hosting a donation and cash drive Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus along Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth. You can also reach out for help or donate on their website.

Supplies are low after the organization sent 500 pounds of dog food to help Central Texas flood victims.