L.A. police use tear gas, flash-bangs on "No Kings" protesters in downtown

Los Angeles police issued a dispersal order on Saturday afternoon for "No Kings" protesters after the crowd allegedly started throwing objects near the downtown federal building.

While the demonstration was largely peaceful throughout the day, Los Angeles Police Department officers said on a post to X, "people in the crowd are throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects" when the march passed by the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.

Protesters interviewed by CBS News Los Angeles blamed the escalation on the police.

"They came in super, super hard and aggressive, and that's what created all of this," one protester said. "No warning. They just masked up ... It's upsetting because how are people supposed to feel like their voices are being heard when they're being violently put down by the state itself."

Protesters face off with police outside of a federal building in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trump's immigration raids on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Police and L.A. County Sheriff's deputies deployed smoke and flash-bangs while moving the crowd away from the federal building. Aerial footage shows officers detaining several people.

"The only time our deputy sheriffs are utilizing that less-lethal weapon is when they are being attacked or others are being attacked," L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said Saturday night. "They're not just using it indiscriminately. Sometimes the videos don't show it, but sometimes you have individuals launching the craziest things at them, from pyrotechnics to Molotov cocktails."

In a post on X, LAPD said that "commercial grade fireworks" were thrown at officers.

CBS News Los Angeles reporter Zach Boetto and Tom Wait said protesters continued to throw objects at law enforcement after being pushed west towards the heart of downtown L.A., near the Civic Center.

"Outside agitators have blocked Spring St south of Temple and set up fencing and other blocking materials," LAPD wrote in a post on X.

A video from inside L.A. City Hall showed the crowd throwing canisters of tear gas back at law enforcement. Police advised people to avoid the area in a post on X because "agitators are throwing rocks and other objects" at law enforcement.

"I look at today and I'm very disappointed," L.A. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said Saturday night. "We started out with a very peaceful protest earlier in the day. About mid-afternoon or so, then it got violent when you had the agitators in the group start assaulting officers with missiles, rocks, bottles, fireworks, and they had a high-ground position on the officers."

The downtown curfew instated by Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday remains in effect. Starting at 8 p.m., no one is allowed within a one-square-mile zone within downtown L.A. until 6 a.m. Sunday, with some exceptions. Bass said Saturday morning that hundreds of additional law enforcement officers will be in place to enforce the curfew following the "No Kings" protest.

No Kings Day of Defiance protests

Tens of thousands of people participated in dozens of "No Kings" protests in downtown Los Angeles and throughout Southern California to join a coalition of activists across the country demonstrating "in defiance" of President Trump.

"No Kings Day of Defiance," a nationwide series of protests scheduled for Saturday, was planned as a counter to the military parade taking place in Washington, D.C., on the same day. That parade is being held in honor of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with Mr. Trump's 79th birthday.

"On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday," organizers said. "A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn't staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else."

Hundreds of these protests are planned across the country, including in all major U.S. cities. They were scheduled before the ICE protests throughout L.A. that began last weekend.

During a news conference on Saturday morning, Mayor Bass pleaded with protesters to keep things nonviolent.

"Please, please do not give the [Trump] administration an excuse to intervene," Bass said before the protest. "Let's make sure to show the world the best of Los Angeles and our country."

The organizers of the event said most of the nationwide demonstrations were peaceful.

"Today, across red states and blue, rural towns and major cities, Americans stood in peaceful unity and made it clear: we don't do kings," the event's organizers said in a statement.

Officers repeatedly called the downtown L.A. march peaceful in social media posts before the dispersal order Saturday afternoon.

"Today, over 200,000 people gathered peacefully in downtown Los Angeles to protest the egregious overreach of this administration," No Kings spokesperson Hunter Dunn said in an email. "While the official No Kings event concluded earlier in the day, many remained in the streets to continue their nonviolent dissent."

What's happening in Los Angeles

Dozens of marches were scheduled in Southern California alone, each with its own size and scope. Many are scheduled in the L.A. area, including Santa Monica, Glendale, Long Beach and West Hollywood.

Dozens of protests are planned across Southern California on Saturday in response to the military parade being held in Washington D.C. No Kings website

Organizers said the gathering in downtown L.A. was expected to draw as many as 25,000. It was scheduled from 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., but many protesters stayed longer.

Law enforcement was expected to have a large presence. Since last weekend, troops with the National Guard have been deployed to L.A., where they've been ordered to protect federal buildings and personnel. On Friday, about 200 U.S. Marines were deployed for the same purpose.

Thousands gathered outside of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning to protest President Trump at the "No Kings" gathering. KCAL News

Mounting tensions

At around 7 a.m. in downtown, CBS News Los Angeles crews spotted several businesses boarding up storefronts in preparation for the protest. "Nonviolent action" is listed as a core principle of the "No Kings" protests, according to the organizers.

Starting last week, protests against immigration enforcement operations broke out throughout L.A., leading to a national controversy as Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Trump sparred over the response.

Newsom filed a lawsuit against Mr. Trump on Monday, asking a judge to "prevent the use of federalized National Guard and active duty Marines for law enforcement purposes on the streets of a civilian city." On Tuesday, a judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order and instead scheduled a court hearing for Thursday, giving Mr. Trump's legal team time to respond.

Mr. Trump has defended the decision to send military forces to L.A. by citing "incompetence" in local and state leaders, namely Bass and Newsom.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump said, "The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our ICE Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

More "No Kings" protests across Southern California

Outside of downtown L.A., demonstrators gathered for other "No Kings" protests in 20 other neighborhoods and cities throughout the county.

Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian thanked protesters for remaining peaceful.

"As we conclude our demonstration, we thank the public for their peaceful assembly and cooperation. Please have a safe night," Derderian wrote.

Protesters march across an intersection in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. KCAL News

Protesters organized 22 other demonstrations throughout Ventura County, Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The event organizers said the nationwide protest took place in more than 2,100 cities and towns and drew more than 5 million participants.

"We don't do kings in this country. We do solidarity. We do community. We do justice—and we do it together," they said in a statement.

