No injuries after reported shooting outside North Crowley High School

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No one was injured after a reported shooting outside North Crowley High School on Monday afternoon.

Crowley ISD received reports of gunshots fired from a vehicle in the student parking lot around 4:30 p.m.

No one was injured, and all students and staff who were still on campus were brought inside while officers investigated. The all-clear was given shortly after at approximately 4:55 p.m.

Witnesses said the gunfire came from a white Ford Escape with four males inside.

Crowley ISD says they are working closely with officers to interview witnesses and review security footage.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.

