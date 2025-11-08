NFL requests moment of silence after Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland's death by suicide

The NFL has asked all clubs to hold a moment of silence before games this weekend following the death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

In an email to CBS News Texas, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said teams were also asked to read a message after the silence: "If you or someone you know is struggling or needs emotional support, please call or text 988. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 to help."

Cowboys player found dead in Plano

Kneeland sent a goodbye text message to a group of friends before his death by suicide overnight Wednesday, according to dispatch audio obtained by CBS News Texas.

The audio is from the Plano Police Department's dispatch, which sends officers to calls and relays details to them.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers went to a Plano apartment associated with Kneeland after someone called to report a concerning text message.

"We're getting a call from a friend of the resident, they just received a text from him, a group text, from him saying goodbye. They are concerned for his welfare," the dispatcher said.

Officers did not make contact with anyone in the apartment.

Two visits to Kneeland's apartment

That was the second time Plano officers stopped by the apartment on Wednesday night.

At 11 p.m., Plano police received a request from Frisco police to help find the driver of a vehicle that had crashed on the Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. The vehicle, tied to the same Plano apartment, was involved in a high-speed chase with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, but the driver was missing.

Frisco police said Kneeland was the driver. After a search of the nearby area, officers found Kneeland dead at 1:31 a.m.