New Year's Day chilly, full of sunshine across North Texas

The New Year began with temperatures in the 30s across North Texas.

Lots of sunshine is in store for the first day of 2025 with cool temperatures topping out near 50 degrees. Mostly clear skies continue into the evening hours as lows fall to near freezing.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Thursday will be a bit warmer due to southerly winds and sunshine; highs are back to near 60 degrees. A weak front will move through Thursday evening, dropping highs a few degrees for Friday but no precipitation is expected.

There are possible rain chances this weekend, but models are not in agreement on timing and coverage.

The European model is the drier model with spotty showers staying east of I-35 and moving out by midday. This would lead to a cooler day with the front moving through earlier and temperatures could fall by the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

The GFS model is trending wetter with most of North Texas getting some rain and not drying out until the late afternoon hours. Temperatures would be a bit warmer with a later frontal arrival.

CBS News Texas

The First Alert Weather Team is expecting some showers mainly east of I-35 on Sunday with highs likely in the lower 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted East Texas and Louisiana for the potential of strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon. Much colder air will move in behind Sunday's front, likely keeping highs in the 40s with mornings in the upper 20s.

CBS News Texas

There is still significant model spread on the intensity of the cold, how long it lasts, and if any precipitation arrives next week.

CBS News Texas