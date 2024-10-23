New streaming service aims to entertain pets, educate owners

NORTH TEXAS – Imagine a canine cinema for animal lovers and pet owners.

A new pet-focused streaming platform, Buddi, is bringing animal content all to one place — tv shows, movies, documentaries and podcasts.

The platform is based in Dallas-Fort Worth and was recently launched by a North Texas animal advocate, Layla Kasha.

Consider it like a Paramount Plus for pet lovers, subscribers can have a dog movie marathon or go for the educational content.

"We have lots of different people from around Dallas-Fort Worth that are coming in that are talking to us about training. We have vets that are coming in talking about what's the best thing to feed your animals. We have rescues. We had a pet psychic," said Kasha, Buddi's CEO.

The idea of the platform started back in 2020 when Layla was caring for her 19-year-old cat that suddenly got really sick.

"The vet called me and said he had two to four weeks to live; he had kidney disease, it was very advanced," she said.

Kasha was on a mission after she said her vet didn't have the information she was looking for.

"I really didn't want to lose him and I'd had him for so long, and so i started researching and going online and you know ordering stuff from all over the world and spending lots and lots of time and treasure," she said.

Her cat ended up living three more years.

"There should be a place for people to go to get information about how to have their pets live better, how to live a better life with your pets."

That's one of the platform's missions, to help animals live better lives. All of the Buddi content is created by pet people for pet people.

A portion of Buddi's monthly subscription fees goes towards what Kasha calls Champion on the Month.

"Every month, 10% of our proceeds go to a small local shelter," Kasha said. "This is not going to be like a big, you know, people that raise millions and millions of dollars. These are rescues, sanctuaries, and shelters that are very hyper-local that really are struggling."

All Buddi content is family-friendly and commercial free. It costs $7.99 per month or $79 per year and it offers a free seven-day trial.

Buddi is available on Android and Apple mobile devices and at home on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV