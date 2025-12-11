A new pest is attacking Texas farm land. What to know about the pasture mealybug.

A new pest is attacking pastures in Texas, according to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

The pasture mealybug is an invasive species and is highly damaging, Miller said. It forages grasses and causes "pasture dieback," which leaves patches of yellowing, weakened and dead turf.

Miller said the pest reproduces rapidly, making it a significant threat to pasture health and livestock operations. Research is underway to determine how to manage the pest and there is currently no known effective way to manage the pasture mealybug.

As of Dec. 10, the pasture mealybug has been reported in Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy, Refugio, Calhoun, Victoria, Goliad, Dewitt, Lavaca, Fayette, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria, Galveston, Wharton, Colorado, Austin, Washington, Burleson, Brazos and Robertson counties. No counties in the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex were listed.

Impacted grasses include: Bermudagrass, Bahia grass, Johnsongrass, hay grazer (sorghum–sudangrass), St. Augustine grass, various bluestem species and other tropical or subtropical grasses.

"Early identification is critical, and we need every producer's eyes on the ground," Miller said. "We are working diligently with our federal and state partners to determine how to best combat this novel threat and stop it in its tracks."

What is a pasture mealybug?

The invasive pest looks fluffy, white, waxy or fuzzy, according to Miller.

The pest leaves behind dead turf. It was first discovered in Australia in 1928, devastating millions of acres of grazing land, Miller said.

Miller suggests being on the lookout for mealybugs on grass leaves, stems, soil and under cow droppings, with a focus on unmanaged areas like fence lines or ungrazed patches.