New North Texas fires burn as Ross Fire tops 85,000 acres

New grass fires have erupted east and south of Dallas on Thursday night as the massive Ross Fire continues to burn, scorching at least 85,000 acres and leaving cattle dead, officials and rescuers said.

Texas officials estimate the Corky Fire in Van Zandt County, east of Dallas, south of Wills Point, has burned through at least 300 acres and is 10% contained.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said it is currently on location assisting with a fire on Highway 64, along with numerous agencies from Van Zandt, Kaufman, Henderson, and Hunt counties.

To the south, firefighters say flames near Ferris missed the buildings at Patrick Baptist church but scorched several nearby acres off Malloy Bridge Road.

Tristan Calhoun, CBS Texas

Meanwhile, the Ross Fire continues to burn. At least 85,000 acres have burned since Monday, and it is 21% contained. A group that calls itself the Rancher Navy says it's trying to get animals to safety.

"I'd say right now, 20 -30 who have shown up with their horses, trucks, trailers, moving cattle, rounding them up, pushing them through the brush, loading them up and getting them to safety," said Garret Duvall, with the Rancher Navy.

The group said on Thursday that members saw at least 20 to 30 deceased cattle. The rescue effort is happening as hundreds of firefighters, engines and dozers battle the Ross Fire.