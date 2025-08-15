New group in North Texas creates safe, inclusive space for queer women of color

A new group in North Texas is creating a safe and inclusive space for queer women of color, one event at a time.

The group, called Ladies Love Us, was founded in May by partners Yoly Rojas and Domenick Flores. It aims to cultivate a supportive and inclusive community for BIPOC lesbians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area through social gatherings, volunteer opportunities and networking.

Reflecting on identity and belonging

On an August afternoon at a Dallas restaurant, Rojas, Flores and member Magge Nuñez took a moment to reflect on what it means to be a queer Latina in Texas.

"I just didn't see people that looked like me or felt like me in that lifestyle," Rojas told CBS News Texas. "If I even go on TikTok, and look up Latina lesbians, you don't see much. You don't see it on Instagram, so it's like, but we're here."

Finding safe spaces, especially for Latina lesbians, wasn't easy.

"Growing up it has felt honestly like a taboo topic, that people don't really want to talk to," said Nuñez, who is also a DJ with the group. "A lot of the lesbian bars really curate for white folks."

Filling a gap in DFW

Rojas is from Chicago; Flores is from Irving. As the couple began looking for more lesbian-friendly spaces, they realized there was a lack. Seeing the gap in representation and community in Dallas-Fort Worth, they decided to create the group.

"In the gay community we've always had to do it under the table and support each other on the low," Flores said. "Our community needs somewhere to go, needs somewhere safe, a place that they can call home, that's something that they don't have right now, so to feel that void, that's what I want Ladies Love Us to do."

More than just a social club

Whether it's bingo night or a day party, the group hosts events at queer-owned venues, featuring queer DJs like Nuñez. For these women, the group is more than just a social club—it's a movement focused on community, belonging and visibility.

"As a mixture of both, right—a mixture as a queer person, and a Salvadorian person—it's really hard to be seen, so I've taken it upon myself to really be unapologetically my identities wherever I go," said Nuñez.

"For me, it's not so much influence, it's impact, and the fact that we're impacting our people and giving them a space to exist," Rojas said.

Growing fast and planning ahead

In just four months, Ladies Love Us has garnered thousands of followers online, leveraging social media to promote its events. The group currently has more than 300 active members.

"Oh man, they really love it. Every time we have an event people hit us up, 'Man this was so much fun, please do another one, we need to schedule,' so we're always constantly thinking of different ways we can curate something," said Flores.

The group plans to host a fundraiser for the Resource Center of Dallas and is working to create a mentorship program for LGBTQ youth. For these Latinas, the group is more than just a night out—it's about celebrating their queer identities and reminding the next generation their existence matters.

"If you exist, you belong. There's space for you to belong. You can definitely belong here, and if not, absolutely, you can create that space for you to belong," Rojas said.

Big event planned for August

The group is hosting a major event on Aug. 16 featuring Latina R&B singer Amanda Perez.