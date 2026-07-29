A new fire station on the southern edge of Mesquite will pull double-duty for the city.

The Mesquite Fire Department officially opened Station 8 on Wednesday morning. The newest station comes equipped with all the latest technology, with the firefighter's health and well-being in mind.

It will serve the community in far South Mesquite and lend help to neighboring Kaufman County when needed.

What's more, Station 8 also has room to accommodate Mesquite police officers.

"We incorporated a police area here, so the officers that work out in this remote area have an office to come back to, and a place to put their lunch and do their reports and see people they need to, as well," Fire Chief Keith Hopkins said.

Station 8 is a welcome addition for Mesquite Fire. The closest station serving the southern part of the city is 20 minutes away.