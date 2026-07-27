From DCC to MD: A North Texas woman's path from Netflix's "America's Sweethearts" to becoming a doctor

From dancer to doctor, Tatum Hall, who appears in this season of Netflix's show "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," shares what it's like to have two passions as she starts medical school at TCU.

"I always knew I wanted to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders ever since I was a little, little girl … I love their iconic uniforms, and love the dance style that they do," said Hall.

Right after graduating from TCU, Hall took a leap of faith to chase her dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. A dream that had been years in the making.

"I did studio dance growing up. I went to the competitions, conventions, all that sort of thing, and I knew I wanted to continue in college … so I decided to audition for the TCU showgirls. I was lucky enough to make it as a freshman and did all four years serving as captain my senior year," said Hall.

Hall juggled dance while studying biology with a minor in business, which led her to her other passion: becoming a doctor.

"I remember whenever I found out that I did get into the TCU School of Medicine, I found out on the same day that I also made DCC finals. And so, it was like a very exciting day, obviously, but also, I just didn't know exactly what to do. I was like, 'Can I pursue both at the same time? '" said Hall.

Torn between two passions, she followed her heart and was determined to make the team.

"At the time, there was only six spots, and there were hundreds of girls trying out … every single day I'd wake up, you practice basically, until you have to go to training camp. And so, it was a mental battle," said Hall.

Hall quickly became a favorite, making it to the final round of cuts, where she was unfortunately eliminated.

"I'm really proud of what I did put out there. I mean, this whole past year has taught me so much about myself, and I've met so many incredible people along the way," said Hall.

This summer, she's decided to pursue her other passion and is a first-year medical student at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at TCU.

"I have two passions, and so since I've already given my first one a go, I want to give my other passion a go," said Hall.

She said one of her biggest inspirations for becoming a doctor is her grandfather, who had a number of health issues. Over the next four years, she hopes to narrow down a specialty in women's health, and her advice to others who may also have two passions is simple.

"I don't think you have to pick and choose. You have one life to live, so why not go after all of your dreams?" said Hall.