Neiman Marcus unveils 2026 Fantasy Gifts lineup. Here's what it includes.

Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is kicking off the 2026 holiday season in style, sharing its list of high-dollar items and luxury experiences in its annual Holiday Fantasy campaign.

The 2026 Fantasy Gifts were announced Tuesday by Exemplar Luxury Group, the holding company for Neiman Marcus. A press release said this year's lineup showcases Neiman Marcus' commitments to service, car, and luxury.

"The 2026 Fantasy Gifts continue to redefine extraordinary luxury through one-in-a-lifetime experiences, unparalleled access, and boundless imagination," said Darcy Penick, president and chief commercial officer of Exemplar Luxury Group. "As an industry leader, Neiman Marcus' role extends beyond curating exceptional fashion—we are dedicated to creating rare, unforgettable moments for our most engaged customers. Holiday Fantasy celebrates this enduring legacy, uniting unmatched craftsmanship with the world-class service and personal care that have defined Neiman Marcus for over a century."

It's also a milestone for Neiman Marcus; this year marks the 100th edition of the Holiday Book, which features the Fantasy Gifts. Cheryl Han, Exemplar's chief marketing and digital officer, said the in-store and online experiences are all about immersing clients.

"This season, we've designed Holiday Fantasy to meet our clients wherever they engage with us, seamlessly blending high-fashion inspiration with 360 immersive experiences across digital and stores," said Han. "From nostalgic red bow motifs in our store displays to immersive digital lookbooks, tailored gift guides, and dynamic social series, every touchpoint across our channels is curated to deliver."

The announcement highlighted a handful of the gifts and experiences clients can select from. A $182,500 Star Wars Legacy Experience, for example, gets a customer a behind-the-scenes look at Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic, a one-of-one lightsaber hilt prop from the upcoming second season of "Ahsoka" signed by series creator Dave Filoni, a private consultation to design custom-assembled lightsabers, and tickets to an upcoming Star Wars world premier and afterparty alongside the cast and creators.

The Dolce&Gabbana Casa Carretto Siciliano Foosball Table Exemplar Luxury Group

One item offered in the book is a foosball table. But, it's not just any foosball table; it's a $180,000 Dolce&Gabbana Casa Carretto Siciliano table. The announcement says it's hand-decorated and built out of solid wood, features galvanized steel hardware, includes a screen-printed glass field, and displays hand-painted Carretto Siciliano artwork.

Beyond the 2026 Fantasy Gifts, Neiman Marcus is promising an elevated shopping experience, both in its stores and online. That includes curated gift guides, experiences at its flagship stores, localized menus, signature items, and specialized holiday dining. The retailer also notes that every Fantasy Gift purchase benefits the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation with a dedicated corporate donation, and a point-of-sale campaign for the Boys & Girls Club of America promises to extend the impact, both in-store and online, through January 31, 2027. Neiman Marcus notes that, since 2018, the point-of-sale campaign has generated nearly $2 million.