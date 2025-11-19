Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas location to stay open beyond 2025 holiday season

The Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus store will remain open "past the 2025 holiday season," Saks Global confirmed to CBS News Texas on Wednesday.

"We continue to have productive conversations with the City of Dallas to potentially reimagine the Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas location. The store will remain open past the 2025 Holiday season while this process continues in 2026. We remain committed to serving our loyal Dallas customers and look forward to sharing more soon," a statement from Saks reads.

In March, Saks said the decision to permanently close the retailer's flagship location was final. It was supposed to close its doors for good on March 31. Later that month, the company announced that the iconic Downtown Dallas location would stay open through the 2025 holiday season.

"Neiman Marcus didn't just grow in Dallas — it helped position Dallas for the global fashion stage, and it remains one of our city's most defining and influential brands," Kimberly Tolbert, the Dallas city manager, said. "We celebrate the decision to keep the Downtown Neiman Marcus store open through the 2025 holiday shopping season, and we will continue to collaborate with Saks Global CEO Richard Executive Chairman Baker so that Neiman Marcus continues to thrive right here on Main Street, where it belongs."

Saks previously said its leaders have met with Dallas city officials to discuss the potential of a new, innovative format for the retailer.

Those concepts include a luxury retail experience, a curated art exhibition and a fashion and event center. Another proposal includes an incubator for fashion design and manufacturing.

Neiman Marcus' history in Dallas

CBS News Texas reported on Feb. 18 that Neiman Marcus received a notice from its landlord regarding the termination of its occupancy, which would lead to the closure of its iconic location in Downtown Dallas. The information was provided by a spokesperson from Saks.

Nearly a century ago, Neiman and Marcus signed a 99-year ground lease on a plot of land in Downtown Dallas owned by C.C. Slaughter, a close friend of both families. Slaughter never intended to profit from the lease, which never exceeded more than $400 per month. The lease expired in January but was extended until March 31.