Near normal temperatures and rain expected in North Texas in coming days

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – No one needs us to tell you it was COLD this morning. But thanks to sunshine and southerly winds, temperatures (and wind chills) finally got above freezing today.

It will be another cold morning on Thursday due to an overnight cold front. Northerly winds on Thursday will keep afternoon temperatures on the cooler side.

Keep all the layers ready for Thursday morning. Temps will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, but wind chills will (briefly) be in the teens and low 20s.

 Highs by Friday and Saturday will be near/at average, but rain chances return to the forecast starting Saturday evening. 

The rain chances look highest to the east Saturday night, and then scattered showers are in the forecast for Sunday. We get some drier conditions Monday and Tuesday, and then our next system arrives by midweek.

Temperatures are a little all over the place depending on rain. But a few days with temps nearing 60° will be a treat, especially in late January!

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

