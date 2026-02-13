Dallas Cowboys great Nate Newton salutes President Trump after pardon: "Thank you sir"

Nate Newton, a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the defining forces of the Dallas Cowboys' 1990s dynasty, thanked President Trump on Friday after receiving a pardon for his 2002 federal drug‑trafficking conviction.

"I would like to thank President Trump and all of those that work under him who put this Pardon into effect," Newton said on the social media platform X. "Thank you Sir for taking time out of your busy day in running this country."

In a separate post, Newton also thanked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "for sharing that great news last night" of his presidential pardon.

"May God bless You, Mr. Jones and your Family. Thank you my Friend!!!" wrote Newton, who was nicknamed "The Kitchen" during his playing days.

Background on conviction

A two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Newton pleaded guilty to the federal drug‑trafficking charge after authorities discovered $10,000 in his pickup truck and 175 pounds of marijuana in an accompanying car driven by another man.

Newton helped power an offensive line that defined Dallas' championship era, which included Super Bowl wins in 1992, 1993 and 1995.

Other pardons announced

Newton was one of five former professional football players Trump pardoned on Thursday, one posthumously, for crimes ranging from perjury to drug trafficking.

White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson announced the pardons of Newton and ex-NFL players Joe Klecko, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon.

"As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation," Johnson wrote on X, thanking Trump for his "continued commitment to second chances."

"Mercy changes lives," she said.